Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,167 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 293% compared to the typical daily volume of 552 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Margaret Tooth sold 6,907 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $497,442.14. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,154.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $264,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 861,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,927,915.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Margaret Tooth sold 6,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $497,442.14. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,154.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,507 shares of company stock worth $2,138,472. Insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Trupanion by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trupanion by 13.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 45.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 21.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.47 and a 200 day moving average of $68.91. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $50.81 and a fifty-two week high of $158.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.13 and a beta of 1.93.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $219.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Trupanion will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRUP. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Trupanion to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Trupanion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.71.

About Trupanion

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Read More

