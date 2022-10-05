Traders Buy Large Volume of ProShares Ultra Silver Call Options (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,412 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 278% compared to the average daily volume of 1,433 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in ProShares Ultra Silver by 5.3% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in ProShares Ultra Silver by 120.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the second quarter worth about $72,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in ProShares Ultra Silver by 118.3% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Silver Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGQ opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.31.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

