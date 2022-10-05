Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 7,526 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 404% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,493 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 804.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,835,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,158 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 40,744 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 367,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,803 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Up 12.3 %

NYSE AXL opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $910.68 million, a P/E ratio of -34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.12.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

