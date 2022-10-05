Transocean Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 54,091 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 65% compared to the average volume of 32,743 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RIG. Capital One Financial raised Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,709,937 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $99,214,000 after buying an additional 13,161,589 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 5,526.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,975,000 after buying an additional 7,732,128 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,940,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $40,861,000 after buying an additional 4,838,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Transocean by 1,631.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,880,625 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Transocean by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,889,662 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $159,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,968 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.75. Transocean has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $5.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.97 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

