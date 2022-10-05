Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) were up 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.11 and last traded at C$3.11. Approximately 40,537 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,250,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCW has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.00.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Trican Well Service Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$763.26 million and a PE ratio of 26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.79.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service ( TSE:TCW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$152.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.