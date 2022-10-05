Troy A. Ignelzi Sells 10,500 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.86, for a total value of $2,403,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $236.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.46. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.25.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,444,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,812,000 after purchasing an additional 19,523 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 21,575 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 547.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $15,536,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $190.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.07.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

