TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after acquiring an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,590 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,634,988,000 after buying an additional 83,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,553,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,320,515,000 after buying an additional 33,583 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,848 shares of company stock valued at $10,509,112 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $101.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.56 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.91 and a 200-day moving average of $116.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.89.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

