TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $15.79 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.7% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 23.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock opened at $523.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $527.91 and its 200-day moving average is $513.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $489.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $385.84 and a twelve month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

