TruWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,119 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,850,442,000 after buying an additional 2,037,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,351,891,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Pfizer by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after buying an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.89. The company has a market capitalization of $249.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

