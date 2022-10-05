TruWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 747 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,775 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,244,858,000 after buying an additional 2,213,090 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,999,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $131.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.69 and a 200 day moving average of $178.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $119.46 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $327.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Fubon Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

