Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 256,717 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,124 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UBER opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.54.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.97.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

