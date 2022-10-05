UMB Bank n.a. Buys 182 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its position in Prologis by 2.1% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $1,780,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLD opened at $105.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.67 and its 200-day moving average is $132.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.73 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

