UMB Bank n.a. Buys Shares of 960 iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI)

UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of RXI stock opened at $128.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.08. iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $122.06 and a 12 month high of $187.83.

About iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

