UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

BTI opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.52.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

