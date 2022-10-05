UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AppLovin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,938,000 after buying an additional 791,261 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AppLovin by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,686,000 after buying an additional 641,647 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AppLovin by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,236,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,149,000 after buying an additional 736,174 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,858,000 after purchasing an additional 263,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 499.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,627,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,435 shares in the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at $367,095,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,095,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.05. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $116.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.24, a PEG ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $776.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

