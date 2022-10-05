UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lam Research from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $604.55.

Lam Research Stock Up 2.8 %

LRCX stock opened at $400.63 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $358.00 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $449.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 21.07%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

