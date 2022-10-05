UMB Bank n.a. Has $127,000 Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank raised its holdings in DexCom by 33.8% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DexCom by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 85.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $90.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 189.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $164.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $83,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,521,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

