UMB Bank n.a. Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,608,000 after buying an additional 702,121 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Suncor Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,270,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $823,992,000 after buying an additional 1,439,547 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,306,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $685,090,000 after buying an additional 183,661 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after buying an additional 7,438,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 61.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,007,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,695,000 after buying an additional 6,121,599 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SU opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.90.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 23.51%. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.3656 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 27.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.54.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

