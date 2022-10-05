UMB Bank n.a. Has $218,000 Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 90,255 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $1,157,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $4,017,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.90. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNP. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

