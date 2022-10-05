UMB Bank n.a. Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 160.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXN opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average of $49.98.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

