UMB Bank n.a. Has $93,000 Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Align Technology by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,272,000 after buying an additional 24,438 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Align Technology by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens lowered their target price on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $229.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.18. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.32 and a 52 week high of $713.33.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

