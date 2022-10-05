UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $465,540,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,098,612,000 after buying an additional 3,537,761 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $952,259,000 after buying an additional 1,095,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,828,205,000 after buying an additional 1,068,699 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,347,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $658,614,000 after buying an additional 662,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $60.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.42 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

CTSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

