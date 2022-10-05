UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Workday were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in Workday by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 5,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Workday by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Workday by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.40.

WDAY stock opened at $159.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.85 and a beta of 1.32. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.10 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.65.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $271,717.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,003,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,908,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,789 shares of company stock valued at $18,453,908. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

