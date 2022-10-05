UMB Bank n.a. Sells 119 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in ASML were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,969,425,000 after acquiring an additional 170,909 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth $1,577,216,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,836,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,461,978,000 after buying an additional 34,711 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,869,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,072,000 after buying an additional 270,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $465.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $506.69 and its 200 day moving average is $538.41. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $412.67 and a 1 year high of $881.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.26. ASML had a return on equity of 64.93% and a net margin of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASML. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus began coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $708.10.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

