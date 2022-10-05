UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,808 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,822 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UBER stock opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average is $27.54. The stock has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.17. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBER. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.97.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

