UMB Bank n.a. Sells 211 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 91.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of BBY opened at $67.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.56. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.42 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,952 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

