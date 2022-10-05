UMB Bank n.a. Sells 2,900 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 137.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 53,883 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 173,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 106,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

GEM opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $38.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39.

