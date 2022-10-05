UMB Bank n.a. Sells 359 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at $970,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the period. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SONY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $68.24 on Wednesday. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $63.93 and a 52 week high of $133.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. On average, analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

