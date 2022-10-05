UMB Bank n.a. Sells 437 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MRO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of MRO opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.24. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 42.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.58%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

