UMB Bank n.a. Sells 462 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 279,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 238,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 29,910 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RCL opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $98.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.76. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.31.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 95.46%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4190.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

