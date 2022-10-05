UMB Bank n.a. Sells 467 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTE. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 31.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 99.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,559,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,792,000 after buying an additional 42,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average of $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

