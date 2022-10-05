UMB Bank n.a. Sells 81 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Gartner by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Gartner by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares in the company, valued at $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $1,691,392.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,986 shares in the company, valued at $18,799,114.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,015 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gartner Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.67.

Gartner stock opened at $294.85 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $368.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $292.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.83.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.71. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

