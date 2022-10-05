United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,085.00.

UUGRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.29) to GBX 1,025 ($12.39) in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,110 ($13.41) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a report on Monday, June 27th.

United Utilities Group Trading Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS UUGRY opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

