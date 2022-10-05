Urban Wealth Management LLC Invests $140,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 712 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Trading Up 2.2 %

V opened at $185.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $350.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.83 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.61.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.28.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

