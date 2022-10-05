USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USA Truck Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USAK opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. USA Truck has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The stock has a market cap of $286.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Get USA Truck alerts:

Institutional Trading of USA Truck

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 639.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 33.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 6.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.