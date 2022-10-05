Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Trading 2.3% Higher

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.52 and last traded at $4.46. 70,212 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 92,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $8.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Valens Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Valens Semiconductor Trading Up 2.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $437.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor ( NYSE:VLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 million. Valens Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 37.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. Analysts predict that Valens Semiconductor Ltd. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Valens Semiconductor by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 92,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 35,205 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 671.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,896,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,995 shares during the last quarter. 28.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

Further Reading

