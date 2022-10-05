Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Increased by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,015 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 2.6% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.95 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $167.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

