Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Lifted by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,238 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.6% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.95 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.39.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

