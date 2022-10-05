Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 98,015 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 109,408 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 67,147 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 116,611 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 12,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $167.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.95 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

