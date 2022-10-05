Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,777 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.39.

NYSE:VZ opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $167.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.95 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

