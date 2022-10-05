Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 780.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,626,597 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,328,170 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.4% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $133,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.70. The company has a market capitalization of $167.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.95 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.39.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

