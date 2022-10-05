Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,611 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $167.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.95 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.70.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

