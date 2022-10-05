Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 116,611 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $746,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.6% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 12,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.7% during the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 154.6% during the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.7 %

VZ opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.95 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.70. The company has a market cap of $167.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.