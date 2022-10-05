Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $37.95 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $167.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average of $47.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,081,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $56,173,000 after acquiring an additional 210,239 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 32,357 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Skye Global Management LP boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 5,290,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $274,868,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

