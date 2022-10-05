Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Trimmed by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 780,794 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.8% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $153,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $2,740,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $1,047,495,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,197,824,000 after buying an additional 2,830,580 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,802,692,000 after buying an additional 2,664,511 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.28.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $185.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.21 and its 200-day moving average is $205.61. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.83 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $350.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

