Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Sitrin Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 4.2% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $185.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.61. The company has a market cap of $350.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.83 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.28.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

