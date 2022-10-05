Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,971 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 86,408 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.4% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $35,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Visa by 7,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $185.65 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.83 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The firm has a market cap of $350.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.28.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

