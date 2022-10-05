Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,527 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Visa by 262.5% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 508,514 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $100,375,000 after purchasing an additional 368,235 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 5.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 18,789 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 49,861 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $185.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.83 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.28.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

