Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Reduced by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,543 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.0% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $185.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.83 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.61. The firm has a market cap of $350.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

