WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on WalkMe from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WalkMe from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on WalkMe from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WalkMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WalkMe from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get WalkMe alerts:

WalkMe Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WKME opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. WalkMe has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $28.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $750.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of -0.22.

Institutional Trading of WalkMe

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 92.90% and a negative net margin of 45.42%. The company had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WalkMe will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vitruvian Partners LLP increased its stake in WalkMe by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 5,921,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,350,000 after purchasing an additional 339,296 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in WalkMe by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,282,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,988,000 after purchasing an additional 125,706 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in WalkMe by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,089,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 253,575 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in WalkMe by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 921,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,087 shares during the period. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in WalkMe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,955,000. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

About WalkMe

(Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.